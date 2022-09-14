The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures are not expected to be as warm Wednesday as a wind shift will drag down highs from yesterday to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Still a very nice day with smoky sunshine mixing with fair weather clouds. NE/E winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour on average.

A mix of stars and clouds tonight for another great night, but you’ll probably want a sweatshirt if you are out and about this evening. The low is 53 degrees.

Tomorrow will be warmer again when winds make a shift to the south. Sun and middle and upper level clouds. The high is 81 degrees.