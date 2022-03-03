The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine and a few clouds for Thursday should bring some nice conditions for us. Temperatures will end up underneath normal, however, as highs are expected to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds start light from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Quiet and calm tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows are coolest up north in the single digits, with teens elsewhere.

Clouds will increase Friday which is a sign our atmosphere warming up. The highs make an increase to mid and upper 30s, with some 40s to the south. Late at night into Saturday morning will be the start of a new storm system that begins as sleet, freezing rain, and rain before changing to all scattered rain showers on Saturday.