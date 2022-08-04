The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is in our favor today allowing it to be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, and comfy air.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer, with more humidity arriving, as a warm front approaches Northeast Wisconsin.

Saturday is heating back up! 93 degrees and very tropical dew points are in the forecast for the start of your weekend, with spotty thunderstorm chances beginning in the late evening. Those chances will continue into most of the day Sunday, as a cold front comes through, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 70s.

Some spotty showers linger around for Monday, before nicer, more seasonable days next Tuesday and Wednesday.