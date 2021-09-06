A nice looking Labor Day; rain is back tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A great day for a day off of work! Sunshine mixing with some thin clouds on Monday as winds relax from yesterday. West winds will be from 5 to 12 mph in the afternoon – and highs top out around 73 degrees.

Tonight will be quiet, except up north. Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a very late night shower or thunderstorm in the northwoods. The low is 56 degrees.

Tomorrow a cold front swipes through the state and brings scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly in the morning. In the afternoon it will be mostly sunny in most spots, while far northern section could have an additional stray shower. Warmer temps in the mid and upper 70s – Gusty winds out of the SW from 10 to 25 mph.