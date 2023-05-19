The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today will be the coolest day for a while! Friday will have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and partly sunny conditions across the sky. Whatever sun makes it through the clouds will be hazy again for our LAST DAY experiencing smoke from Canadian wildfires. Plan on a cool breeze from the NW in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

RAIN CHANCES FRIDAY will be low, but not zero. Showers will be few and far between this morning into the evening.

The wildfire smoke which has been aloft in the atmosphere for the last few days will mix down to the ground Friday with the wind. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for this smoke as it could cause problems for people with lung disease, older adults, and children undergoing strenuous activity outside.

Other than a stray evening showers, plan on partly cloudy skies and then going to clear skies overnight. The lows fall to around 43 degrees.

Looks like a fantastic day Saturday! Mostly sunny with low to mid 70s – and this time no wildfire smoke obscuring the sunshine. NW/W winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday looking good again. Morning sun and a few afternoon clouds. The risk for a pop-up shower is near zero now. Highs are nice again in the low to mid 70s.