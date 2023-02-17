The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We stay mostly clear until close to midnight when clouds will increase and turn to mostly cloudy to start off your weekend. Most of tomorrow will be cloudy, but there are a few hours in the late afternoon where we could turn to partly cloudy and see a few peeks of sunshine.

A warm front has moved through and turned winds out of the southwest, so we will be pulling in much warmer air for tomorrow! Gusts tonight could reach to over 30mph, but that will help usher in the 40 degree temps in store for your Saturday. We stay spring-like into Sunday with highs close to the mid-40s. (31 days until the official start of Spring, by the way.)

Expect cloudy skies all day long on Sunday. However, this is a chance for some flurries or even a sprinkle north of Green Bay into the afternoon and evening.

We are keeping an eye on a few system coming through Monday – Thursday of next week.