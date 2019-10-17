A nicer day, still cool

From Storm Team 5…

Winds easing way back for Thursday as a high pressure ridge moves into the Midwest. You’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon, and highs in the lower half of the 50s. Winds from the NNW from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A few clouds out there tonight as skies stay dry. Light and variable winds with an overnight low of 34 degrees, cooler up north with some communities in the upper 20s.

Very nice for Friday as mostly sunny skies return. Winds will pick up again and will be breezy by the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour, but it will be a little warmer with highs reaching the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday brings back more clouds and showers as a cold front slides through from the west. Highs will be in the 50s, and a few showers will arrive by the afternoon.

Sunday looks nice, especially for the Packer game at Lambeau Field! Partly sunny with a high of 63 degrees.

WINDY, RAINY, AND MUCH COOLER NEXT WEEK. We’ll have another significant low pressure center crossing through the state which brings high rain chances Monday, and spotty rain chances Tuesday. Winds will be blustery at times, just like this week. Plus, a big temperature drop is expected again as we fall into the low 50s for highs after the weekend.