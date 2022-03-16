The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It will be the warmest day since December 16th! Across the sky today will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will greatly exceed normal levels as communities around Green Bay and south will be in the 60s, while along the lakeshore and up north will hold in the 50s. Fog will be over Lake Michigan.

Tonight the clouds will thicken up after the evening and a weak cold front slides through. The extra clouds will keep temperatures mild overnight with a low around 40 degrees, but there also could be some stray sprinkles under the clouds.

Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy conditions with a few pops of sunshine. Temperatures, although cooler than today, are expected to still be nice in the lower and middle 50s.

Friday’s weather gets interesting as it’s looking more and more likely that there is a chance for snow and rain showers. 41 degrees the high. The best chance for accumulating snow will south of Green Bay and by the lakeshore. The chance is highest around mid day into very early Saturday morning.