A preview of the weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Only a few patches of clouds out there to kick off Friday, but many will start with a lot of sunshine. It’s going to be a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon with winds dropping down from yesterday out of the NNE at 5 to 12 miles per hour. That sun should bring up temps to the middle and upper 50s today, but cooler by the lake in the upper 40s.

Not many clouds, only a few for tonight. With a calm wind, the low temps will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s for a frosty start to Saturday.

Saturday will have a few more clouds than Friday, but temps should be close. Middle and upper 50s with cooler by the lake conditions again.

Partly cloudy skies on Sunday with bring us the warmest weekend day. The high gets to 58 degrees, some lower 60s possible. A cold front in from Canada late at night will bring a rain/snow mix in late at night, but more so Monday morning.