A quiet and dry stretch of weather this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few clouds and spotty rain showers to start Sunday will eventually be replaced with a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a west breeze.

Mostly clear conditions will be seen overhead tonight. Areas of patchy fog could develop for a few locations late tonight especially north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s to the north. The rest of us will dip into the 50s.

Temperatures will be slightly below average to begin the week as highs remain in the 60s for most areas on Monday with a good amount of sunshine. A blustery southwest wind and sunny skies Tuesday will bump temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. Highs will be similar on Wednesday. A front moves through Wednesday night which could bring a spotty shower early Thursday morning. Behind that front temperatures will cool into the lower 60s for highs.

