A quiet and mild weekend forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad stretch of weather for December standards! Your Friday has clouds and sunshine mixing together with more above average warmth into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tonight will feature a few clouds here and there with another mild overnight low of 24 degrees.

Saturday look like a great day, minus a drop by a few degrees. The high will be 37 degrees with partly cloudy skies and very light winds.

Intervals of sunshine and clouds repeat on Sunday with a high of 38 degrees. There is a small chance that a flake or two may cross by Sunday night into Monday morning.

