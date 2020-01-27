A quiet end to January

It’s going to be a quiet stretch of weather as cloudy skies hang over the state, but there is a lack of big snow chances.

Monday will be a little gloomy with those clouds, a high of 34 degrees in the afternoon. A north-northwest wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Light winds and clouds hold for tonight. There is a chance for a few patches of drizzle or flurries, but nothing of any major consequence. Lows fall to 23 degrees overnight.

A little cooler tomorrow, but not by much. Mostly cloudy, calm and 31 degrees.

Staying plenty cloudy Wednesday and a high of 28 degrees.

