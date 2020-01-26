A Quiet end to the weekend

Snow Season Totals

Green Bay and The Fox Valley tacked on around 7″ of additional snow since Wednesday night. We are around 43 inches of snow for the season. 15 inches ahead of the usual pace. We normally see 54 inches of snow a season.

Mild Tonight

We will slowly ease back to the upper 20’s and low 30’s tonight for most of us. A little drizzle, wintry mix or flurries may pass. No accumulation

7 Day Planner

A decent day for the end of your weekend. Sorry, not much sun expected tomorrow or over the next week. No major systems are expected. We remain mild. January looks to be one of the warmest on record for Green Bay. Friday looks to be the next chance of some snow