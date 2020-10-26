A quiet week with warmer temps returning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather in Wisconsin will be quieting down this week. Morning clouds and a few flurries possible for Monday but nothing that will accumulate. You will get partly sunny skies for the afternoon and a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s!

Cold temps tonight as scattered clouds go by. 23 degrees for the low temp.

The sun will come out tomorrow! A mostly sunny and breezy day with a high of 39 degrees.

Much warmer reading coming back to us Wednesday with a high of 47 degrees.

