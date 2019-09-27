A rainy and cool day

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Tracking rain showers throughout the state today, possibly some rumbles of thunder. It will not rain ALL DAY LONG, but we will have off-and-on showers from the morning into the evening. Winds will pick up from the south/southwest from 10 to as high as 25 miles per hour. Today also brings a lack of warm temperatures as highs only make it to the middle 60s.

Tonight, a cold front passes by this evening and takes the rain with it. We’ll have partly cloudy and dry skies overnight with a low down to 48 degrees.

Tomorrow will definitely feel like fall. Lots of folks at October fest in Appleton will see a mix of sunshine and clouds, but a cool high of 61 degrees.

More rain will return on Sunday. A push of rain moves back into the state and our area during the day with more showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high is 63 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day from Sunday into Wednesday of this week. During this time we could pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain!

After the weekend, Monday and Tuesday look like the warmest days of the week with highs in the 70s. Highs will swing down to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.