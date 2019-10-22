A raw fall day for Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Another windy and rainy day Tuesday. Spotty showers and drizzle will cross through the state from time to time, with breaks in the rain for cloudy skies. The showers will become less numerous for the second half of the day, but we’ll keep that rain chance around.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid and upper 40s throughout the day. The wind will be the focus once again as west/southwest winds pick up from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with some higher wind gusts possible up to 40 miles per hour.

Blustery winds out of the west/southwest for the afternoon and night of Tuesday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the far southern counties of the WFRV viewing area until 7pm Tuesday for wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

Tonight the rain will taper off, but it stays cloudy and windy. The low will be 38 degrees.

Tomorrow starts breezy, but turns less windy in the afternoon – skies mostly cloudy for the day. AREAS SOUTH OF GREEN BAY will have a chance for a line up of showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Thursday is a nicer day, a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 47 degrees. Winds fall to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Still cool Friday, but mostly sunny and 47 degrees in the afternoon.

Warmer, and very nice on Saturday! The high increases to 54 degrees with mostly sunny skies.