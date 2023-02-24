From Storm Team 5…

After a sunny start to our Friday, clouds are on the way back in and our next round of light snow will arrive after 9 PM Friday. This round of snow will be very fluffy and will accumulate 1-2″ of snow.

This will be just enough to make for snowy and slippery travel into early Saturday.

The snow will exit by 4 AM Saturday with just a cloudy start for the weekend. We should be able to break the clouds up a bit Saturday afternoon as highs reach the upper 20s.

Sunday will be a beautiful late February day with sunshine and highs in the low/mid 30s.

Monday brings in the next wintry mess. Expect a rainy/icy/snow mix to move in by early Monday morning.

Stay tuned this weekend for updates on our next potential winter storm.