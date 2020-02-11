A seasonal Tuesday, then more snow Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Not as cold to kick off the day on Tuesday. We’ll see some cloud cover and snowflakes out there early on that will mix with some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. You’ll also notice a breeze developing a bit out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected, but that wind holds on a bit to keep temperatures from dropping too low. The low is 17 degrees.

Clouds increase again for Wednesday, and it will be a little warmer with highs in the mid and upper 30s! Most of the day will be dry, but starting in the evening will be a return of snow showers. This will be from a combination of a cold front from the north, and a system working up from the south. Snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning are the result.

Snow accumulation will be a general 1″ to 3″ with the lower end of the range up north, and the higher end of the range possible to the south and by Lake Michigan.

REALLY COLD AIR returns behind that snow on Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the teens both days, and below zero morning temps into Friday. You bring in the wind and here are the projected wind chills Friday morning: