A set of great days ahead

From Storm Team 5…

Skyview showing a cotton candy sky before sunrise in Manitowoc.

Gorgeous weather taking over for the next couple days! Wednesday brings lots of sunshine to the forecast with just a few passing clouds. Winds will be calm, humidity low, and temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Light east winds will keep it slightly cooler by Lake Michigan.

Tonight, we’ll keep clear skies around and drop temperatures back into the low 50s.

Hour-by-hour forecast showing lots of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Beautiful again tomorrow with sunny skies, but it will be a little warmer as we top out at 81 degrees for the first day of August.

Friday we stay mostly sunny with a high of 85. A weak boundary settling into the northern part of the state may bring an isolated shower in the northwoods.

Saturday still a nice day. Humidity will heighten a bit with a high of 81 degrees. There is a chance that the afternoon and evening brings a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but it’s looking like vast majority of the day is dry.

A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday. Seasonal temps continue to pour in with a high back to 81.

Monday, a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along a cold front. 84 degrees is the high for the afternoon.

Partly sunny for Tuesday. Temperatures should reach 82 degrees.