A set of very mild December days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A set of very nice December days on the way! It’s starts Wednesday as clouds clear out and abundant sunshine moves in. Highs will get to the middle and upper 40s, roughly 15 to 20 degrees above what we expect to be normal.

Tonight will be quiet as winds go light and variable. Mostly clear in the evening and just a few late night clouds. The low tonight will go to 26 degrees.

Tomorrow should be equally as mild as temps once again get to the upper 40s, some communities might also nudge 50 degrees. The only difference is that there will be a scattering of clouds mixing with sun.

