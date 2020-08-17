A small chance for Monday showers

Weather

We begin the week on Monday with a rain chance, but the chance is small. You’ll see some sunshine mixing with clouds, most of those clouds bubbling up with the afternoon. It’s during a window generally from 1pm to 7pm where there may be an isolated shower going by – but not impacting everyone. Highs turn seasonal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Any leftover evening showers go away leaving partly cloudy skies through tonight. Lows go back to the 50s overnight.

Some may say tomorrow is the pick day of the week! Mostly sunny and comfy with the high at 77 degrees.

