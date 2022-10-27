The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will build in throughout the night keeping temperatures a bit warmer compared to Thursday morning. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s with a light south wind.

Friday: Any clouds early in the day will give way to abundant sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will reach for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a south breeze.

Fantastic weather is in the forecast this weekend with highs in the 60s and dry conditions expected. Halloween is still looking nice with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower range of the 60s. The first few days of November are shaping up to be mild as highs warm into the low and middle 60s with a dry stretch of weather continuing.