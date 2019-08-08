A stretch of cooler, less humid weather

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Storms from Wednesday night brought widespread reports of large hail, gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour, 1-4 inches of rain, and even a few funnel clouds.

Sunshine returns to the forecast! We’ll get highs into the mid and upper 70s.

The weather makes a big change for Thursday as high pressure returns. We’ll have sunny skies and just a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid and upper 70s, and you’ll notice a big drop in humidity going into the second half of the day! Winds will also be a bit breezy out of the northwest from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Heading to Lambeau tonight for the game?

The weather is looking nice, but you may need some long sleeves by the end of the game.

Thursday evening weather will continue to be nice with clear skies above. Should be great weather for the Packers-Texans game at 7:00pm in the bowl of Lambeau Field! Temperatures overnight will drop to a refreshing 55 degrees.

Tomorrow stays very nice with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back to around 78 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with highs around 81 in the afternoon. A weak batch of energy will bring the chance for a stay shower late in the day.

Sunday bring back partly sunny skies with a high of 81.

Our next rain chance comes again Monday night and Tuesday.