A stretch of gloomy, but warmer days

From Storm Team 5…

Looking like a gloomy set of days moving in this week, but warmer temperatures than what we’ve been seeing.

For Monday, early on there will be low clouds, fog and wet pavement which may create some slick spots early on as temps start near freezing. Cloudy skies continue through the afternoon with highs around 38 degrees. Winds stay under 5 miles per hour out of the west.

Tonight will be cloudy and calm. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Late tonight and early tomorrow morning will bring a chance for light wet snow or light rain under the clouds. This chance will be best away from Lake Michigan and west of the Fox Cities, but the good news is this chance is looking LESS IMPRESSIVE than it was the last few days. Otherwise, another cloudy day for Tuesday with a high of 39 degrees.

Mostly cloudy once again for Wednesday with slightly warmer temps in the low 40s.

Thursday brings our next storm, looking like a wet day. Scattered rain showers will be mostly likely, however, areas to the far north may receive some wet snow mixing in.