The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A fair amount of cloud cover will be out to start the day, but areas of sunshine will begin to emerge through the morning and afternoon! Soak it all in! We are about to enter a cloudy, and at times, rainy stretch of weather which may keep away decent sunshine for about a week.

Wednesday, more sun to the south, more clouds to the north and a high of 39 degrees.

Tonight, clouds fill in again. That will keep it mild around 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Thursday. The afternoon high is 40 degrees, followed by a chance for light rain or sprinkles at night. Winter officially begins at 9:27pm.

Friday, spotty light rain, otherwise plenty cloudy and 42 degrees.