A stretch of warmer weather returns

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures get back on track this week, with a small bump up in temps for Monday. You’ll get sunshine mixing with scattered clouds for the afternoon, and with that sun highs should reach the lower 50s, cooler by the lake. The only possible downside will be this afternoon where our southern sections may see an isolated shower or sprinkle.

The skies will clear out completely tonight – and the combination of light winds and no clouds will bring lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost or freezing conditions are likely overnight.

Lots of sunshine comes back Tuesday with a high of 56 degrees. Once again frost is possible at night – and that is the last time this week we will need to cover the plants this week.

Increasing clouds for Wednesday and slightly warmer to 58 degrees for the high. Later a night there is a chance for rain showers.

More rain with scattered showers and maybe thunder on Thursday. The high is 65 degrees.

Friday brings the pick day of the week, mostly sunny and 66 degrees.

The weekend brings “normal” Wisconsin weather to us, possibly some stray showers. Take a look: