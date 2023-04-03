From Storm Team 5…

We did it!!! Temperatures finally made their first run into the 50s this spring season!

Our last 50 degree day was December 30th, but Monday brought the warmest air since early November!!!

There may be a few light showers tonight. Otherwise, most will be dry with partly or mostly cloudy skies. The low is 32 degrees.

Cooler weather Tuesday with a high of 42 degrees. The wind will pick up pace when scattered rain showers move in during the afternoon and nighttime hours. We’ll keep a close eye on the north where a wintry mix will fall instead of rain. Some ice accumulations are possible northwest of Green Bay.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will need to be monitored for a few strong thunderstorms to move into the southern half of the area.

We are not in the main area for widespread severe storms, this will be centered in eastern Iowa and western Illinois Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As the storm approaches on Tuesday, E/NE winds will crank up between 15-30 mph. Then as the storm departs, westerly winds could hit 40 mph!