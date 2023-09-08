From Storm Team 5…

It’s been a cloudy start to Friday, but slow clearing is on the way.

The southern end of the area may wait until the early evening for that sun to show itself. It’s going to feel like Autumn again as temperatures hit the mid and upper 60s for highs, a touch cooler by the lake and bay.

Temps will fall down quickly tonight as mainly clear skies and light winds take over. The low is 48 degrees, cooler up north in the lower 40s. As temperatures approach the dew point, some patchy dense fog will form here and there.

The best day of the weekend will be Saturday. Lots of September sunshine with a high in the mid 70s. Light winds during the day. Late at night, some rain showers will roll in from the west after 10pm and through the overnight hours.