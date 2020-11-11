A sunny, but chilly Veteran’s Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will slowly improve on Wednesday following a rainy and windy day yesterday. The winds will be highest in the morning and slowly subside as the system from Tuesday pulls away in the afternoon and evening. In the sky, it’s a few morning clouds followed by emerging sunshine. The high is a chilly 42 degrees – feeling cooler with the wind chill.

Tonight will have a clear sky all night. The low forecast is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow begins with sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds with a warmer high of 51 degrees. A cold front later in the day, between 6pm and midnight, a cold front will slide in and bring a chance for light rain or snow. No major snow accumulation is expected.

Friday looks like a nice day, but it will be cold! Mostly sunny and 38 degrees for the high.

