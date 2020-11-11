A sunny, but chilly Veteran’s Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will slowly improve on Wednesday following a rainy and windy day yesterday. The winds will be highest in the morning and slowly subside as the system from Tuesday pulls away in the afternoon and evening. In the sky, it’s a few morning clouds followed by emerging sunshine. The high is a chilly 42 degrees – feeling cooler with the wind chill.

Tonight will have a clear sky all night. The low forecast is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow begins with sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds with a warmer high of 51 degrees. A cold front later in the day, between 6pm and midnight, a cold front will slide in and bring a chance for light rain or snow. No major snow accumulation is expected.

Friday looks like a nice day, but it will be cold! Mostly sunny and 38 degrees for the high.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history

More Weather