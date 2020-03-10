1  of  3
A sunny day, wet snow at night

From Storm Team 5…

After a rainy day yesterday, a gorgeous day is on tap for Tuesday.

Beginning the day, watch out for ice as that fallen rain froze over last night. Lots of sunshine and winds will back off as the day goes on. High temperatures should enter the low to mid 40s now that the sun is becoming more intense, and the snowpack is almost gone for some. It will be cooler by the lake and bay with highs in the 30s.

Tonight, more clouds will arrive ahead of our next system. It crosses through overnight as either wet, slushy snow or a wintry mix.

Where it snows, there is a POTENTIAL for as much as an inch or two – however, with the possibility of a mix as well as a warm ground temps, snowflakes might struggle to accumulate.

Tomorrow, the wintry mix will exit early leaving partly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Any snow melts quickly as highs climb to 44 degrees.

Rain showers will return mainly for the afternoon and evening of Thursday. Highs will be back to 50 degrees.

