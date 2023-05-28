The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The dry and sunny stretch continues! A strong area of high pressure is still sitting just north of WI allowing for us to stay dry. However, it is the sunny conditions, warmer temps & lack of humidity that have put us in another Air Quality Alert through tomorrow at 11pm.

Now, way off to our southeast as well as to our west, areas of low pressure reside, but do not worry! We will not see rain for your holiday tomorrow. Instead, these areas of low pressure will just provide some passing clouds throughout the day. Your memorial day tomorrow will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm! Enjoy!