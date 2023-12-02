From Storm Team 5…

The next round of snow and snowy mix will arrive for early Sunday morning.

Expect snow, steady at times through at least midday with 1-3″ of snow expected.

Travel Sunday morning will be slick and slippery so plan accordingly. If you want a snowy night at Lambeau as the Chiefs come to town — it’s not looking likely. The snow will exit in the afternoon with just cloudy skies for kickoff. Expect temperatures to hover near the freezing mark.

Quiet weather will start next week with highs in the mid 30s.