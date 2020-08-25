A swing in temps, several rounds of rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A stripe of 0.5″ to 5″ of (estimated) rain fell across the southern end of the viewing area. It mainly brought downpours and lightning, but isolated storms brought hail up to an inch in diameter in Marquette county.





Tuesday brings us another chance for thunderstorms, but coverage will not be great and isolated on the maps. It will stay muggy. Highs come in a little cooler in the lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies and lots of sun up north.

At night, there will be a better chance for thunderstorms in the northern half of the WFRV coverage area – and this chance likely misses those communities that got rain last night. The low is 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will be hot and muggy! Breezy winds and sunshine crank highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. There is another chance of rain, and that will be along a boundary during the late night hours. That rain chance continues into early Thursday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store