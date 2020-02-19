A two day cold snap begins Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

The cold snap starts Wednesday! Wind chills will be sub-zero as we kick off the morning, but feeling nicer this afternoon. Plenty of sun out there with a high around 16 degrees by the afternoon.

Tonight it gets real cold again. Clear skies with a low of -4 degrees! The wind chills will likely fall to a range of -10 to -20 degrees to start tomorrow.

Estimated wind chills into Thursday morning show that “feels-like” temps to drop to -10 to -20 degrees.

Equally cold Thursday! Sunshine will be in full force again with a high back to the mid teens.

Following the brief arctic blast, we will be thawing again this weekend. Friday has highs back to 33 degrees with a bit of a breeze and mostly sunny skies.

Staying sunny Saturday and looking nice with a high of 37 degrees.

Highs climb all the way to 40 degrees Sunday! Still looking dry and nice with partly sunny skies.