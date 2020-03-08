A very mild Sunday before an active weather week

From Storm Team 5…

Mild weather to wrap up the weekend as highs easily exceed Saturday’s temperatures. The highs for Sunday afternoon will be in the mid and upper 50s, just cooler by Lake Michigan as a south wind keeps temps in the 40s by the water. You’ll see a mix of sunshine and just a few clouds. SSW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour might be a bit chilly at times.

Tonight will be a very mild night. Lows only fall to the 40s as clouds increase in the sky.

Mostly cloudy to kick off Monday. Those clouds will eventually lead to scattered rain showers from the late morning into the evening. This system may also mix over to sleet up north as it wraps up. Highs stay warm in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday turns nice again. Sun emerges with an afternoon high of 43 degrees. Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will be the next chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain.