The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure centered over the upper Great Lakes region will deliver us a fantastic start to the work week.

Monday drops in more sun than clouds, and southwest winds warm us up a bit into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees away from the lake.

A cold front drops in from Canada late tonight. The evening tonight looks very nice and dry. Rain attached to this front will start up north around 10 p.m. and drop through the Fox Cities and lakeshore around and after midnight. No severe weather is anticipated, but some embedded downpours could show up with some overnight lightning and thunder. The low is 61 degrees.

Behind the front Tuesday, gusty north winds will take temps down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Partly sunny skies and a chance for hit/miss showers during the day.

Sunny with a feeling of fall again on Wednesday. Evening with a bright sky, temperatures will top out around 70 degrees.