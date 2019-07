A very nice Tuesday afternoon: 7/23/2019

Sunshine returns to your Tuesday forecast, but rain chances are NOT ZERO. A small piece of upper air energy will combine with a lake breeze to bubble up some afternoon, early evening showers or weak thunderstorms. The risks will be a quick downpour or strong gust of wind. The good news is that not every community will see rain. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Tonight, any evening showers and clouds will collapse, giving way to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures and humidity will be comfortable with a low of 58 degrees.