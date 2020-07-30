A very pleasant stretch of days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Thursday morning sunrise over Lake Michigan in Manitowoc.

Looks like a set of pleasant summer days to end this week. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds on the southern end of the area. Winds light from the NE will bring in comfortable humidity levels with highs in upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By the lake and bay, mid 70s.

A top notch evening for us as mostly clear skies take over tonight. Clear and calm overnight with a low of 59 degrees.

More sunshine returns to the forecast Friday as nice conditions remain. The high is 79 degrees.

Starting the month of August at 82 degrees as temp[s warm up a bit more on Saturday, staying mostly sunny.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring our next rain chance on Sunday. It will be cloudy and much cooler. Scattered showers and 71 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

