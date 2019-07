A warm and humid Tuesday: 7/16/2019

Here comes another hot and sticky day! Clouds and sunshine out there Tuesday with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! Yes, it will be very humid again this afternoon - and the combination of high temps and muggy air will make it feel more like mid 90s with the heat index.

There is also a chance for a stray downpour or thunderstorm today, MINOR COVERAGE, and this chance comes mainly this evening. Otherwise you can expect partly cloudy skies, humid air, and a low of 68 degrees.