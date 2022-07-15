The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to diminish throughout the evening tonight, leaving your Friday night mostly cloudy. Dense, patchy fog will begin to move in during the overnight hours tonight, before clearing late tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a humid, and more seasonable day with a high of around 81. Pop-up showers are in the forecast as well throughout the day tomorrow.

Sunday will be a very similar day to Saturday, without the fog and a bit warmer temperatures.

Monday we are heating up!!! Temperatures will be in the 90s, and dew points will be in the upper 70s, making Monday feel almost tropical for mid-July.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday, before sunnier days to end your week next week.