A warm and muggy stretch, few thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for warm and muggy weather! Dew point temperatures climb to near 70 degrees which means the humidity turns up, and that goes along with highs in the mid and upper 80s. It will be cooler by the lake in the 70s with the SE wind from off the water.

Monday also comes with a chance for thunderstorms. The rain chance is more “stray” (not for everyone) in the morning, becoming more scattered for a better chance in the afternoon. The storms will bring a main threat of lightning and downpours, and some could produce blustery winds.

Tonight, those showers or storms will either peter out or remain isolated. Beside the slight rain chance, mostly cloudy skies and a mild overnight low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back some sun with the heat and humidity. The high returns to 86 degrees with a chance for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms especially for the afternoon.

We keep the muggy and hot weather going through the weekend. Only small chances for thunderstorms are expected onward. Take a look: