A warm and muggy stretch, few thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for warm and muggy weather! Dew point temperatures climb to near 70 degrees which means the humidity turns up, and that goes along with highs in the mid and upper 80s. It will be cooler by the lake in the 70s with the SE wind from off the water.

Monday also comes with a chance for thunderstorms. The rain chance is more “stray” (not for everyone) in the morning, becoming more scattered for a better chance in the afternoon. The storms will bring a main threat of lightning and downpours, and some could produce blustery winds.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight, those showers or storms will either peter out or remain isolated. Beside the slight rain chance, mostly cloudy skies and a mild overnight low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back some sun with the heat and humidity. The high returns to 86 degrees with a chance for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms especially for the afternoon.

We keep the muggy and hot weather going through the weekend. Only small chances for thunderstorms are expected onward. Take a look:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"
More Weather