A warm day, thunderstorms at night

From Storm Team 5…

Rain is in the forecast AGAIN for Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry. You’ll see mostly sunny skies for the day followed by an increase of late day clouds.

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, increasing up to the mid and upper 70s for most communities. Winds will also increase later in the day around the 10 to 20 mile per hour range from the SSW.

Tonight brings the rain, and the timing right now looks to be after 7pm. Thunderstorms will fire up to the west at first, and spread to the east through the night. The initial push of thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in a short period of time. Lows fall to 64 degrees.

Early morning rain possible Wednesday, otherwise skies will be partly sunny with increasing afternoon sunshine. It’s still possible a stray shower may cross through the area. Temperatures will fall to a high of 70 degrees.

Thursday looks like a great day, but cool. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees.

Another good bet for rain will be Friday. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 65.

Saturday will end up being a chilly day! A mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 60 degrees!

More rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday, adding additional accumulating rain onto our WETTEST SEPTEMBER on record!