A warm day Thursday, more snow chances

From Storm Team 5…

A weak disturbance crossing through this morning will bring a chance of some light rain or snow this morning, nothing that will add up to much. The rest of your Thursday will keep mostly cloudy skies around – but the big story will be the temperatures!

Highs for Thursday are expected to rise a bit from the morning, reaching the low to mid 40s to the south, and the upper 30s to near 40 up north.

Later tonight, a cold front swinging through may bring some drizzle to the area in the evening. Some of us will be approaching that freezing mark at this time which may lead to some icy areas. Low temps fall to 26 degrees.

Snow is back in the forecast for Friday, but not all day! Partly sunny skies are expected into the afternoon with highs around 32 degrees. That chance for light snow will be for the evening where there will be a possibility to pick up a dusting to about an inch of new snow.

Saturday looks dry! Partly sunny and 30 degrees.

More snow showers are possible Sunday, but this DOES NOT look like it will be a high impacting storm with major accumulation. The high goes to 34 degrees.