A warm day, turning wet and snowy

From Storm Team 5….

Plenty of clouds continue to keep the sun away in the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. Even so, southwest winds will bring in a warm spring air mass, bringing highs to the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be cooler by Lake Michigan.

RAIN will start moving in from the afternoon through the night along a cold front. Later this evening as temps cool below freezing on the backside of the front, northern communities will see rain change to WET SNOW. A slushy accumulation of 1″ to 3″ is possible. Lows fall to the bottom 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny across the area, with the most sun up north. Far to the south, an isolated will be a possibility. High temperatures drop back to normal to around 44 degrees.

49 degrees on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s at night where there could be more light rain showers developing.

That same system will continue to bring a scattering of showers for Saturday and Sunday this weekend. A few communities up north may get a wintry mix where the rain changes to snow during this time.

