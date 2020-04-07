A warm day with spring t-storms

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds and fog forming into Tuesday, plus you could get some rain. Isolated showers in the morning will give way to scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the state. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds or small hail alongside heavier rain. It will be warm, especially to the south. Check out the projected high temps below:

The rain and clouds will clear out this evening leaving us a pretty nice night ahead. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow starts nice, but there could be more rain. Sunshine in the morning, and scattered rain showers for the afternoon and evening with the best chance for communities south of Green Bay. Highs will be mild again approaching 60 degrees.

Much cooler on Thursday plus it will be windy! Some of the clouds may also squeeze out a few snow flurries. The high drops drastically to 43 degrees.

Cooler weather will continue for the rest of the week, with more showers into Easter weekend.

