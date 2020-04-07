A warm day with spring t-storms

1  of  58
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds and fog forming into Tuesday, plus you could get some rain. Isolated showers in the morning will give way to scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the state. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds or small hail alongside heavier rain. It will be warm, especially to the south. Check out the projected high temps below:

The rain and clouds will clear out this evening leaving us a pretty nice night ahead. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow starts nice, but there could be more rain. Sunshine in the morning, and scattered rain showers for the afternoon and evening with the best chance for communities south of Green Bay. Highs will be mild again approaching 60 degrees.

Much cooler on Thursday plus it will be windy! Some of the clouds may also squeeze out a few snow flurries. The high drops drastically to 43 degrees.

Cooler weather will continue for the rest of the week, with more showers into Easter weekend.

More Weather