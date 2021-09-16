A warm end to the weekend, then a taste of fall next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Another nice and quiet night is in the forecast as skies remain mostly clear. Winds out of the south will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: A cold front approaching from the west will bring clouds and some scattered showers and storms to the area especially during the late morning and afternoon. Most of the rain will exit the area by the early evening. Before the front moves through, highs should reach well into the 70s for most locations.

Mostly sunny skies return on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s. We get a boost in those highs Sunday as more humidity builds into the area on a blustery south wind. A few sprinkles and 80s possible on Monday before a better chance for showers and storms move in on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Behind that system, it really starts to feel like fall as temperatures in the 60s move in to begin the new season.