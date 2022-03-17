The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

St. Patrick’s Day starts off with a line up of sprinkles to the south and by the lake, just for the morning. The weather today will hold the clouds around, possibly some breaks for some sunshine during the day. Not quite as warm as yesterday, but highs will be in the lower and middle 50 which is still well above average.

Remaining cloudy for tonight and as a storm system moves into the Midwest. That might set off a stray flurry or sprinkle through the overnight. The low is 31 degrees.

Snow showers or a rain/snow mix will form for Friday. This will impact the midday hours into the night before it wraps up into early Saturday morning. The high is 37 degrees. Not only will warmer-than-freezing temperatures impact snow accumulation, there are still many questions about where the heaviest snow will fall in the state. Right now, it appears the highest chance for 1 to 3 inches of snow will be from the Fox Valley, south and to the lakeshore. Stay tuned for updates tonight into tomorrow.