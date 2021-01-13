A warm winter day before a messy Thursday and Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The overcast has thinned out a bit overnight which has let some fog develop, but the big factor will be the chance for some filtered sunshine Wednesday. Regardless, it’s going to be a mild winter day with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 30s, possibly nearing 40 degrees.

Snow melt this afternoon will add to the chance for fog to develop again tonight. Light winds, partly cloudy skies and a low temp of 25 degrees.

The weather gets interesting with our next system arriving into Thursday. The morning will have fog and clouds, followed by rain and wet snow into the afternoon and nighttime hours. The high is 36 degrees. A couple inches could be on the ground by Friday morning with the least amount by the lakeshore.

It will stay at 36 degrees for Friday. Snow will not be flying all day long, but a few scattered, wet snow showers may appear again as this system wraps up.

