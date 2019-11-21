A wet and breezy Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure aiming for Wisconsin will bring scattered rain showers during the first half of Thursday, tapering off completely shortly after noon. Winds will be breezy out of the S/SW from 15 to 25 miles per hour which may cause some lakeshore flooding concerns along Lake Michigan as high waves build. High temperatures will warm in the mid and upper 40s, cooler to the north.

Late morning, early afternoon the far northwoods may receive a few wet snowflakes, but it looks like any accumulation in that area will stay under a half inch. Total rain accumulation everywhere else should stay in the range of 0.5″ to 1.0″.

This evening – winds will stay a bit breezy, and skies will be mostly cloudy with some clearing late at night. Temperatures drop well below freezing with lows in the bottom half of the 20s. This may be problematic as any standing water or moisture from the rain could freeze over.

Tomorrow brings a nicer day, mostly sunny skies. Highs will be much colder than today in the mid 30s.

Saturday looks great for the gun-deer seasonal opener! Partly sunny and 40 degrees.

Sunday a few more clouds roll in with a high of 39 degrees.