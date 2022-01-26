A wide range in temperatures heading into the weekend, warmer next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase through the night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Along the front a few flurries will be possible. Temperatures in the upper single digits this evening will slowly increase through the night into the teens. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: A couple flurries or light snow showers pass through during the morning, then some afternoon sun may return. Highs will be in the upper 20s with winds turning out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

More chilly air returns Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will steadily climb through the 20s and into the 30s early next week with a few locations near 40 by Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on a system for the middle of next week which could bring wintry weather back to the state.